WTVT FOX 13, TAMPA

March 30, 2022

ENGINEEERING

BROADCAST MAINENANCE ENGINNER (Full Time Regular):

Do you have an IT engineering background? If so, we have a full-time position for a Broadcast Maintenance Engineer. In this role you will be an important member of a team supporting the News Operation, Production, Master Control and the entire television station. FOX is an exciting place to work where we are breaking barriers. We offer comprehensive medical plans three weeks’ vacation, 401k and tuition reimbursement amongst other benefits.

Duties & Responsibilities: Support production and studio equipment, incl. robotic cameras systems, automated master control, automated newsroom automated audio and similar.

Troubleshooting and maintenance of technical equipment both IT and hardware, including network systems, switches, routers, and computers (Servers and PC).

Occasionally assist the IT department with supporting Windows computers and network as needed.

Experience with Cisco switches, networking infrastructure and Microsoft Office O365 is a major plus.

Maintain and update equipment documentation, standard operating procedures, and preventative maintenance procedures as required. Ability to work nights, overtime, weekends, and holidays.

Must be able to document daily tasks, projects, and coordinate CAD documentation. Other duties as assigned.

Knowledge of Broadcast and IT technical principles, including production workflows, broadcast equipment and systems including, but not limited to, cameras, sound, vision, graphics, post-production, media management, MCR and various playouts including streaming and OTT.

Enthusiastic and self-motivated, able to prioritize a daily workload in a fast paced high-pressure environment, and to meet deadlines both individually, and as part of a team.

Excellent communication skills to provide technical advice for a live news environment.

Self-motivated, with a passion for the job, proactive and approachable.

Solid work ethic with proven technical expertise Bachelor’s Degree or related experience required or technical school training with electronics training and related experience. Plus at least 3 years’ experience with the setup, operation and troubleshooting of professional broadcast & IT equipment. Experience with the following equipment preferred: iNews, Sony’s ELC, graphic systems, Calrec audio, VM Ware work environment, Harmonic, WSI, TVU/LiveU, iTX or related broadcast computer systems.

https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_EAST/job/Tampa-Florida-USA/Maintenance-Engineer_R50018128

NEWS

NEWS PHOTOGRAPHER (Full Time Regular): FOX 13-WTVT is looking for a creative full-time News Photographer. Work for the #1 station in a great news market, located in beautiful Tampa Bay. The Photographer must have proven ability to shoot and edit video in the field, newsroom, and studio. Candidate will gather information and interviews in the field and provides live coverage as assigned. We are shooting Panasonic P2 (HD), editing on Edius and using Live U for video transmission. This position is also responsible for editing news stories on deadline in the field and in the newsroom. The ability to write and produce video for broadcast and digital is a plus. Position must contribute to station social media channels with information, stills and video.

A Bachelor’s degree from a four (4) year college or university is preferred. Three (3) years of experience as a photojournalist or equivalent in the news department of a commercial television station required. Must have a valid driver’s license and exemplary driving record. Candidate must have strong communication skills, work on tight deadlines and have the ability to deal effectively/professionally with the public, public officials and staff. Ideal candidate must have strong story telling abilities, problem-solving skills, and a positive attitude. Must have demonstrated skills in operating photography, non-linear editing and live equipment. Must be able to adapt to changing technologies and workflow.

https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_EAST/job/Tampa-Florida-USA/News-Photographer_R50018076

PRODUCER (Full Time Regular): Fox13, Tampa Bay’s leading news station is looking for a dynamic and creative producer. We are looking for someone who can work as part of a team to produce the very best newscasts in the market. Must be well informed and well read. Must be able to take chances and try new things. Must be able to write copy and create graphics that capture the viewer’s attention. Must be unwilling to produce newscasts in the same old way. Strong digital skills and a college degree in journalism or equivalent preferred. Must be creative, concise, attentive to detail and able to handle deadline pressure. Must possess excellent news judgment. Dependability, strong writing skills and accuracy are crucial. This is a rare opportunity to join one of the best newsrooms in the country. https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_EAST/job/Tampa-Florida-USA/News-Producer_R50017021

Please visit www.Fox13news.com then click on the "ABOUT US" tab, then "Work for Us" or visit our readily accessible station located at 3213 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33609, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you.