WRUB-FM Asst. Program Director

Job Summary: Shadows and supports Program Director in all aspects of radio station's on air experience including: talent, content, tone, programming, production, sound & theme, and online presence. Responsibilities Support Sr. Vice President of Programming and station Program Director in all aspects of radio station's on air experience including: local and custom talent, content, tone, programming, production, sound & theme, and online presence.

Coordinate with Promotions & Sales to insure proper execution of marketing, promotions, events, and image campaigns.

Monitor programming activities in conformance with FCC rules and regulations, iHeartMedia policy and applicable federal, state and local laws.

Inform SVPP/Program Director of any anomalies or deficiencies that may warrant correction or resolution.

Write and coordinate production of local commercials and programming promos.

Assist with on-air shifts as needed.

Ensure logged commercials, promotions and any other programming essential to the stations operation are aired correctly.

Assure that WRUB adheres to all company policies and procedures regarding indecency and obscenity.

Participate in required station Programming, Promotions, and Sales staff meetings and events.

Make regular approved appearances at paid, and non-paid, station events.

Serve as an ambassador for radio station when out in public; maintains a positive and approachable attitude when around listeners and clients.

May work flexible hours and weekends and be on call for possible disasters, breaking news, or acts of nature. Qualifications Competencies/Skills This is a Spanish language radio station. Candidates must be proficient speaking and writing in both English & Spanish.

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social media platforms

Knowledge of RCS products including GSelector and NexGen, Vox Pro, and Pro Tools

Extensive knowledge of FCC broadcast rules and regulations; knowledge of federal, state and local contesting rules and regulations

Demonstrated ability to be engaging on the air and to work across various formats; is upbeat, informative and entertaining, and can relate to station’s audience

High degree of planning and organizing skills; can multi task and meet specific deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Flexible, creative, and innovative in using technology to deepen listener relationships

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with others

Superior oral and written communication skills; excellent grammar; can adjust communications style based on audience needs Work Experience Minimum 3 years’ on-air radio experience, promotions and marketing

Air demo required

Air demo required

Imaging production experience a plus; samples required Education High school graduate Certifications Valid driver's license Location Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611 Position Type Regular