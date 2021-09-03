Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Writer Producer Details:

WESH-TV is looking for a highly-creative Promotion Writer Producer to write, shoot, edit and design promotion for all media platforms. This position is responsible for producing topical, TSR, and station image promotion for all platforms that advances our brand and gets noticed in a competitive market. This person will also assist the creative services department in other duties, as assigned. If you are motivated, have a great attitude, and like working in a creative environment then this job could be ideal for you! Job Responsibilities: Write, produce, and edit compelling and engaging promotion for our on-air news product

Design and produce promotional content for our social and digital platforms

Direct and supervise on-air talent

Contribute to brainstorming across all departments

In-person attendance is required Experience Requirements: Television Writer/Producer experience preferred

Familiar with modern production techniques & experience shooting video

Experience with Adobe applications such as After Effects, Premiere Pro, and Photo Shop a must

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered. Qualifications Requirements: Working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite

Strong writing skills

Knowledge of production process including non-linear editing

Proficient in videography and lighting

Work well under extreme deadlines

Must be a team player and collaborator Education: Bachelor???s Degree or some college preferred

Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered. Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

9/22/2021 Closing Date:

10/22/2021 City:

Winter Park – 32789 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE