Details:

WPBF 25, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach Florida, is looking for a highly creative Promotion Writer/Producer. This is a position responsible for bringing the WPBF 25 News brand to life through compelling writing, editing, and strategic conceptualization. You must be able to identify the most promotable content and produce effective marketing messages to connect with viewers on multiple platforms. Come work for Hearst Television, one of America???s most respected multimedia companies. Gain valuable experience, all the while living near the beach and enjoying the outdoors year-round in beautiful sunny South Florida! Job Responsibilities: Write, shoot, produce, and edit attention grabbing topical promotion that generate viewer interest to increase brand awareness and ratings.

Use the station???s social media and digital platforms to drive viewing and engagement.

Produce promotion for targeted sweeps stories, specials, and digital platforms.

Edit using Adobe Creative Suite, including Premiere Pro.

Communicate effectively with producers, reporters, photographers, anchors, and managers.

Collaborate with team on creative brainstorms.

Deal with the challenges of time-sensitive deadlines without compromising. Required Skills: Excellent writing skills, shooting techniques, and attention to detail.

Experience with Adobe applications such as Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Photoshop a must. Experienced with ENPS is preferred.

Advanced knowledge and nuances of social media platforms.

Drive company vehicles if necessary (Valid Driver???s License and Motor Vehicle Record Check required.)

In-person attendance is required. Required Experience: Media professionals only.

Minimum one-year experience at a broadcast TV station or cable network in a related role.

Proven innovative writing, social, and editing skills in the development of original marketing with a focus on news. Education: College degree preferred or equivalent work experience.

Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered. Additional Requirements: As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law.