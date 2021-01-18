WOMX-FM 105.1 Full Time On-Air Talent

Category:

Entercom Orlando’s MIX 105.1 (WOMX-FM) is currently seeking a full-time on-air host to join our team. If you are a team player who exudes energy, can effectively entertain, and understands the local market, we would love to hear from you. Must also possess excellent social and digital platform knowledge. Qualifications: Required: · Ability to demonstrate Daily Show Preparation. · Knowledge of radio production process. · Experience with digital music systems. · Knowledge of station product, i.e. Music, lifestyle topics, popular culture, etc. · Knowledge of various social media platforms. · Providing creative, entertaining and engaging on-air content while executing the station format. · Ensuring that promotions and contests are executed properly. · Perform music and commercial log checks during shifts. · A proven track record in being able to write, voice and do commercial production. · Strong organizational and communication skills. · Making personal appearances at station events and remote broadcasts. Vacancy Type:

Required Qualifications: · Excellent communication and voice skills; Knowledge of PromoSuite and Wide Orbit preferred. Programming and imaging skills a plus, but not necessary. Should possess strong knowledge of FCC policies. Include a link to a demo/aircheck. · Strong communication and organizational skills, passion for the Hot AC radio format, and the ability to work with high-profile talent. · A valid driver’s license, satisfactory completion of a motor vehicle record check, and, if the position requires use of applicant’s own vehicle, proof of insurance, is required. Preferred Qualifications: Minimum five years of on-air experience. Additional Information:

