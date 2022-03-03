Weekend Sports Anchor/MSJ

Category:

Weekend Sports MSJ/Anchor is responsible for covering teams and athletes on the First Coast, preparing and presenting reports either live on-air or in a pre-recorded format and on various digital platforms. This person must be enterprising and self-motivated and be able to work independently to follow leads to develop stories. Requires a thorough understanding of all journalistic standards and broadcast production techniques used to create visual and compelling content for newscasts, sportscasts, and social media. Strong writing and on-air presentation skills are required. We need someone who can shoot, edit, write, live report and provide candid, insightful analysis on air and on all digital platforms. Responsibilities: • Must generate story ideas and have the skills and ability to write, producer, shoot and edit compelling content for all platforms. • The Weekend Sports MSJ/Anchor will work closely with Sports Director, News Managers, news producers, and other newsroom employees on coordinating sports stories and presenting sports news on-air and online. • The Weekend Sports MSJ must have a strong working knowledge of a variety of sports and must actively follow all sporting news developments. • Must be active on social media and post content on our digital platforms. • Responsible for daily story conception and development and execution of the story. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Requirements: • Proven ability to gather and present sports news either live or recorded for broadcast, online, and other digital platforms. • Must be able to research thoroughly, write clearly in broadcast style, and present finished stories professionally and engagingly, for on-air or online broadcasts. • Possessing strong writing and producing skills are essential. • Ability to contribute ideas daily basis and to recognize what types of stories would make for interesting and compelling television. • Ability to adapt to a fast-paced quickly changing environment and react in live situations to cover breaking situations, etc. • Ability to establish and maintain harmonious relationships with peers and superiors and to develop contacts outside the building to aid in newsgathering. • Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or related field • Minimum of one to three years reporting in the field of sports. • Must have a valid driver’s license. Work Environment: Outdoors Physical Demands: Light work Travel: Rarely: less than 10% About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA requires all employees to be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus. EEO statement: TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. TEGNA complies with all applicable laws related to accommodations. #LI-AO1 #LI-AM1 Contact:

