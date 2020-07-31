Weekend PM Meteorologist/MMJ

Weekend PM Meterologist/MMJ

ABOUT WWSB

WWSB/ABC7 the Suncoast ABC affiliate in Sarasota, Florida, is searching for a Weekend Evening Meteorologist/Weekday MMJ. We’re looking for someone who is passionate about weather and wants to work in an active weather market on Florida’s Suncoast! The ideal candidate will be a skilled forecaster, with the ability to produce and deliver accurate, compelling, and understandable weathercasts.

You must also handle severe weather situations on broadcast and all digital platforms with urgency. This person will deliver weathercasts Saturdays & Sundays and fill-in for weekday meteorologists, as assigned. This is a dual role position that includes reporting enterprise weather, science, and agriculture-related news coverage. You will shoot, write, edit, and deliver content for TV and all digital platforms. Time management skills and the ability to work non-traditional hours are key. The ideal candidate for this job is someone who has the drive, passion, skill, and charisma to be a leader at a station that has been serving Florida’s Suncoast for almost 50 years.

JOB SUMMARY

General Responsibilities

• Preparing and delivering accurate and reliable weather reports over multiple platforms

• Prepare and deliver urgent weather updates, interrupting regular programming as necessary

• Live coverage in studio and in the field for severe weather

• Fill-in for weekday meteorologists as needed

• Research, pitch, shoot, write, edit, and deliver news content three days a week or as assigned

• Live news reporting for multiple newscasts

• Report live from events, make public appearances, and volunteer in community projects on behalf of station as needed

• Computer knowledge including weather systems (WSI MAX), newsroom software (ENPS), Microsoft applications, and Internet use

• Working flexible hours and days, and willingness to fill-in on other shifts as needed (not limited to overtime, holidays, and weekends)

• Ability to maintain a positive work atmosphere by behaving in a collaborative manner with co-workers, supervisors, and viewers

• Ability to maintain professional and ethical conduct at the station and in the community

• Be able to work well under strict deadline pressure

• Perform other duties as needed and assigned

Requirements

• A BA/BS degree or higher in Meteorology, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

• Knowledge of WSI Weather System preferred

• Accredited weather certifications a plus

• Flexibility to work any shift as assigned

• Pre-employment drug screen and MVR check required.

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

Additional Info

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge