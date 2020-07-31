WEEKEND PM ANCHOR/WEEKDAY MMJ

ABOUT WWSB

Live, work and play in a very unique media market that so many vacationers call a top destination. WWSB is the ABC station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida. Beautiful, postcard worthy views are bountiful, and so are the opportunities to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Yes, the beached are minutes away. So are some of the top attractions in Tampa Bay, Orlando and South Florida. You’re a quick ride from some of the most popular theme parks and cruise ports. While visitors come and go, our station and our newsroom are committed to serving the thousands upon thousands of people who call the Suncoast, home. You’ll find a special emphasis on covering news with a hyperlocal focus, while embracing the best practices found in some of the region’s top markets.

JOB SUMMARY

WWSB/ABC7 the Suncoast ABC affiliate in Sarasota, Florida, is searching for a Weekend Evening Anchor/Weekday MMJ. This is a high-profile, important role, and news readers need not apply. The right person for this position is as comfortable delivering breaking news and in-depth investigative reporting as they are talking about the weather and interviewing important figures. A positive attitude and the ability to engage our sophisticated audience on air and on our digital platforms is a must. This person is also expected to turn daily content for our evening newscasts and make substantial public appearances as an ambassador for our station. The ideal candidate for this job is someone who has the drive, passion, skill, and charisma to be a leader at a station that has been serving Florida’s Suncoast for almost 50 years.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

– Anchor Weekend Evening Newscasts and Report/MMJ three days during the week

– Serve as Primary fill-in Anchor for weekday newscasts

– Engage audience with the ABC 7 Your Local Station brand through social channels and personal appearances

– Contribute to social media platforms and mysuncoast.com

– Enterprise, shoot, write, and edit news stories as assigned

Requirements

– At least 2-3 years experience as an Anchor & MMJ

– Confident & experienced performance on air

– Able to handle breaking news on air and behind the scenes in timely and professional manner

– Be a leader of the news team and a trusted editorial voice

– Pre-employment drug screen and MVR check required.

