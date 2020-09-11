Category:

News Position/Title:

Weekend Morning Anchor / MMJ Details:

The WALA Reporter

(Multi-Media Journalist) and Weekend Anchor: researches, writes, reports,

weekend anchor duties, shoots video and edits news material for television

newscasts and all WALA news platforms, including digital and smart phones. Work performed is

for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web,

digital and social media. The successful individual

will furnish a wide variety of news content either working alone or in tandem

with other field personnel. This position coordinates with Content

Center/Assignment Desk and team of multi- media producers. The Newsperson

contributes live shots utilizing microwave, satellite and other technology for

feeding stories to Content Center. The individual will be called upon to

represent WALA in public in a professional and courteous manner Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

9/30/2020 Closing Date:

11/5/2020 City:

Mobile – 36606 State:

Alabama Experience:

At least two years

experience in broadcast journalism. Experience reporting (MMJ) news at a

commercial television station preferred.

Must possess advanced

understanding of legal and ethical issues impacting journalism. Ability to

combine words and pictures into informative and interesting news stories.



Advanced knowledge of the locale, governing bodies, demographics and public

figures.



Ability to edit stories as necessary.



Ability to perform quality work in high pressure deadline situations.



Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.



Must possess valid Driver’s License. Requirements:



Writes, reports, shoots and

edits video news stories from concept to finish; contributes copy stories to

newscasts and digital platforms. Performs live reports on daily basis.

Generates story ideas, cultivates news sources and remains knowledgeable

regarding places, events and people in the news, local or national.

Maintains contacts within

business community to report promptly on new or continuing events.

Provides daily story notes outlining ideas for future stories. Passes

along facts uncovered concerning ongoing projects. Provides progress reports on

story checks. Shares information relating to upcoming events, meetings or story

developments. Presents stories via on air, live from the set, live remotes or

live indoor locations.

Must be proficient at delivers news and

introduces content from local news reporters, sports and weather as well as

external sources in accordance with program outline. Must be proficient at

delivering unscripted breaking news coverage and special events to the

community at large.

Serves as community

ambassador for the news department. Responds to concerns of viewers. Makes

personal appearances on behalf of the station. Attends station sponsored

promotion events as scheduled.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in

Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field, or equivalent training

and/or experience. Additional Information:

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled Contact:

We are always on the lookout for bright, creative talent to be part of the Meredith team.

Visit us today at:



http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings Apply Online URL:

http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings