|Position/Title:
Weekend Morning Anchor / MMJ
|Details:
The WALA Reporter
(Multi-Media Journalist) and Weekend Anchor: researches, writes, reports,
weekend anchor duties, shoots video and edits news material for television
newscasts and all WALA news platforms, including digital and smart phones. Work performed is
for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web,
digital and social media. The successful individual
will furnish a wide variety of news content either working alone or in tandem
with other field personnel. This position coordinates with Content
Center/Assignment Desk and team of multi- media producers. The Newsperson
contributes live shots utilizing microwave, satellite and other technology for
feeding stories to Content Center. The individual will be called upon to
represent WALA in public in a professional and courteous manner
|Experience:
At least two years
experience in broadcast journalism. Experience reporting (MMJ) news at a
commercial television station preferred.
Must possess advanced
understanding of legal and ethical issues impacting journalism. Ability to
combine words and pictures into informative and interesting news stories.
Advanced knowledge of the locale, governing bodies, demographics and public
figures.
Ability to edit stories as necessary.
Ability to perform quality work in high pressure deadline situations.
Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Must possess valid Driver’s License.
|Requirements:
Writes, reports, shoots and
edits video news stories from concept to finish; contributes copy stories to
newscasts and digital platforms. Performs live reports on daily basis.
Generates story ideas, cultivates news sources and remains knowledgeable
regarding places, events and people in the news, local or national.
Maintains contacts within
business community to report promptly on new or continuing events.
Provides daily story notes outlining ideas for future stories. Passes
along facts uncovered concerning ongoing projects. Provides progress reports on
story checks. Shares information relating to upcoming events, meetings or story
developments. Presents stories via on air, live from the set, live remotes or
live indoor locations.
Must be proficient at delivers news and
introduces content from local news reporters, sports and weather as well as
external sources in accordance with program outline. Must be proficient at
delivering unscripted breaking news coverage and special events to the
community at large.
Serves as community
ambassador for the news department. Responds to concerns of viewers. Makes
personal appearances on behalf of the station. Attends station sponsored
promotion events as scheduled.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in
Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field, or equivalent training
and/or experience.
|Additional Information:
