The E.W. Scripps station WFTX FOX4, is looking for a Weekend Meteorologist to join the FOX 4 weather team! This Meteorologist is responsible for analyzing meteorological data gathered by satellites and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for the viewers the region.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Prepare and deliver daily weathercasts utilizing all available weather data and graphics computers

Prepare and deliver urgent weather updates interrupting regular programming as necessary

Prepare and deliver all weathercast materials over a variety of mediums, including, but not limited to: TV, Internet

Assist management in evaluations of potential new weather data gathering and presentation computers

Receives assignment or evaluates news leads and news tips to develop story ideas

Report live from event sites or mobile broadcast unit.

Write and produce quality news stories for multiple media platforms.

Report, write, capture visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as Internet and digital channels.

Work cooperatively with photographer assigned to story, if one is assigned.

Gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interview, observation, and research

Perform other duties as needed and assigned

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

Computer literacy required, including weather and newsroom computer systems.

Knowledge of broadcast quality camera equipment.

Knowledge of Final Cut Pro editing systems, or similar editing equipment.

Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills.

Proficient at posting content to various websites.

Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Thorough knowledge of weather data interpretation and forecasting

Ability to deliver weather information in a concise and understandable way

Ability to create computer generated graphics

Computer literate, including newsroom computer systems

Proficient at posting content to various platforms

Strong organizational, time management and problem solving skills

Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

In studio

In field for remote broadcasts, reporting

SCRIPPS’ COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

Apply here: