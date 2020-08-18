Requirements:

WPEC is looking for a Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter to present the weather forecast for the weekend morning news and do weather reporting/projects 3 days a week. As our Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter you are responsible for the content of the weather cast on-air and on our digital platforms. The main day to day responsibilities of the role will include… Forecasting, Producing and Presenting clear and concise weather casts, which tell a story and connect with viewers

Issue warnings and alerts, produce graphics and maps, and report live during weather events

Utilize social media during severe weather, as well as write weather stories

Make public appearances on behalf of the station

Pitching story ideas, developing contacts and reporting 3 days a week

Work with producers to determine relevant weather content in breaking and everyday situations What skills do you need to be successful in our role? Ability to tell memorable and meaningful stories, we value visual and compelling storytelling

Ability to demonstrate experience with active and visual live shots

In Depth Knowledge of forecasting

Sharp news judgement and exceptional writing skills

Ability to multitask while meeting deadlines and prioritizing tasks

Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology, or related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Mimimum 3 years experience in weather presentation and reporting preferred While applying online, please include a link to your online demo reel. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!