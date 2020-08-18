Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ

Category:

WMBB in Panama City, Florida is looking for a Weekend Meteorologist who can also work as an MMJ three days during the week as needed. Vacancy Type:

11/18/2020 Closing Date:

12/18/2020 City:

Panama City – 32401 Experience:

Successful candidate will have a solid working knowledge of weather systems, digital platforms including social media. Two-years on-air experience preferred, or its equivalent in hands-on work experience and extensive knowledge in meteorology. Requirements:

Candidate will work with our veteran weather team led by our experienced and market leading Meteorologist. This candidate will also act as the fill-in Meteorologist on the weekday morning and evening newscasts as needed. Candidate will also produce and deliver weather reports for the weekend news and report news stories for broadcast, web, and social media and fill in for other weather staff three days a week. Monitor developing tropical weather and other potentially dangerous systems 24 hours per day. Attend station promotions and make personal appearances on behalf of station. Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Apply Online URL:

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Job Req #:

6921