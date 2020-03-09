Weekend Meteorologist

Category:

WLTV/WJXX the TEGNA duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a meteorologist. This candidate must have a passion for winning severe weather and telling a compelling weather story even on bright sunny days. We are looking for a team player who can help out with every aspect of meteorology, from forecasting, to preparing graphics, to reporting in the field, being an integral part of severe weather coverage and reaching our consumers not only on TV, but online and on social media. The applicant needs to embrace new technology and be willing to explore new ways to present the weather story. You must also understand the importance of community involvement. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Candidates must have at least a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology that meets or exceeds the requirements of the AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist program. Candidate must have a good understanding of social media Candidate must have good writing skills Preferred on-air experience of 2-3 years Hurricane forecasting experience is a plus About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching over 38 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JJgcPAhV Apply Online URL:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JJgcPAhV