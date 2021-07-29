Weekend Digital Content Producer

Requirements:

WPEC is seeking a Digital Content Producer to be a part of our amazing mult-platform team. Our goal is to offer digital and soccial users coverage they care about, the kind that impacts their lives and which they cannot find anywhere else. In this role, you will be responsible for day-to-day production of content for our website, app and social media platforms. You will work with the entire newsroom team on multi-platform strategy and support day-of content and ongoing editorial initiatives. Weekend responsibilities also involve planning and assignment desk duties. Essential Duties and Requirements: Solid news judgment and ability to collect and confirm information from primary sources

Able to write compelling and accurate copy on deadline

Able to multitask and manage time efficiently

Possess strong communication skills

Able to keep track and consistently execute digital strategies and goals

Collaborative team-player willing to pitch in where needed

Proficiency with non-linear editing (i.e. Adobe, Avid) and newsroom systems such as iNews

Understanding of CMS tools, SEO guidelines for multiple platforms

Understanding of how to use video and graphics to support content on all platforms Experience: Must have at least two (2) years of previous newsroom experience at a commercial TV station or digital news platform.

Bachelor’s degree preferred, additional practical experience considered.

Spanish fluency a plus. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Workplace! About Us Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. Also, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, our own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the Team The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open-door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.