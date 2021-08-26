Weekend Anchor/MSJ

Details:

First Coast News is looking for a News Anchor/Multi-Skilled Journalist who knows the art of storytelling and wants to make a positive impact on their community. This position will primarily anchor weekend evening newscasts; however, it may be required to anchor other newscasts as needed. In addition to anchoring, this position will also include reporting at least 3 days a week. We are looking for a someone who is a leader. Someone who can create unique, shareable and compelling stories for all platforms through memorable writing, photography and editing. Candidates should have examples of strong anchoring, breaking news reporting and creative storytelling. We need someone who can dig for great story ideas and turn them into great stories. Candidates should also have strong news judgement and be a team player willing to do whatever it takes to help make sure weekend newscasts are strong and compelling. Responsibilities: Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and informative manner.

Generate creative, content-driven live shots.

Interview news subjects and research for facts and credibility.

Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air broadcasting.

Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.

Community and/or talent appearances.

Perform other tasks as required by management.

BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field.

Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events.

Strong social media skills, including an active presence on Twitter and Facebook.

Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines.



We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.