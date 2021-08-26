|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Weekend Anchor/MSJ-11388
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
First Coast News is looking for a News Anchor/Multi-Skilled Journalist who knows the art of storytelling and wants to make a positive impact on their community.
This position will primarily anchor weekend evening newscasts; however, it may be required to anchor other newscasts as needed. In addition to anchoring, this position will also include reporting at least 3 days a week.
We are looking for a someone who is a leader. Someone who can create unique, shareable and compelling stories for all platforms through memorable writing, photography and editing.
Candidates should have examples of strong anchoring, breaking news reporting and creative storytelling. We need someone who can dig for great story ideas and turn them into great stories.
Candidates should also have strong news judgement and be a team player willing to do whatever it takes to help make sure weekend newscasts are strong and compelling.
- Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and informative manner.
- Generate creative, content-driven live shots.
- Interview news subjects and research for facts and credibility.
- Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air broadcasting.
- Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.
- Community and/or talent appearances.
- Perform other tasks as required by management.
- BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field.
- Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events.
- Strong social media skills, including an active presence on Twitter and Facebook.
- Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
Requirements:
- Minimum 3-5 years’ experience, preferably as an anchor/reporter.
- MSJ portion will require the ability to shoot, write, edit, and produce.
Work Environment: Office
Physical Demands: Light work
Travel: Occasionally: 10-25%
Work Environment Set: Office: normally performed in a typical interior/office environment
Physical Demands Set: Light work: Involves sitting most of the time, walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.