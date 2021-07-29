Category:
News
Video Editor -TEMP
WALA is a Meredith Corporation TV station that is looking for a Temp Video Editor. The Temp Video Editor operates various equipment (audio, visual, graphics, lighting, digital, avid) used for media production and/or transmission. Assists in digital media production.
Full Time
8/11/2021
9/17/2021
Mobile – 36606-2532
Alabama
High School Diploma. College degree preferred.
Experience in television, film or post production preferred but not required .Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff
30%Communicate with Reporters, Photographers/MMJs in the field, establishing an approximated ETA for required VO, SOTS and/or PKGs (this needs to be done early to avoid floating stories). Collaborate with the director and studio staff to coordinate the action in the studio.30%Edit Vos, Sots, Vo-Sots, Pkgs as needed.20%Maintains and stores equipment, records and tapes. This includes making sure the editing booths’ computers have enough space to perform without problems.15%Operate studio graphic systems during broadcast/production. Prompter operating.5%Assist in digital media productions, liaising with appropriate departments. May convert analog recordings, film, or printed materials to digital format.
