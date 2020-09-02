TV Producer

2. Coordinates interviews and logistics for field crews.

3. Facilitates the news gathering process and ensures comprehensive coverage of all news stories across all of the platforms.

4. Develops enterprise story ideas consistent with the Entravision news brand.

5. Cultivates contacts important to news coverage in the metropolitan area, including law enforcement.

6. Monitors police and emergency scanners and electronic/printed sources for news and disseminates the information to appropriate newsroom personnel.

7. Cooperates with and supports news and online platforms as assigned.

8. writes compelling stories for newscasts and web distribution.

9. Calls sources and follows up on leads, identifying the most compelling video and sound.

10. Masters the station’s graphics system and uses all of the available information and media to craft compelling and accurate daily stories on-line and on air.

11. Works closely with fellow producers, anchors, reporters, and control room operators to ensure technically flawless newscasts.

12. Does in-house packages and re-track stories when needed.

13. Regularly updates station’s website. Posts news or videos online (WordPress and Syndicate). Coordinates web content with digital reporter.