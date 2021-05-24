Position Available
Date: June 15, 2021
Title: Traffic Manager
Type: Full Time, 40 hours/week
Location: Tampa, FL
Description: Enjoy a rewarding career in the dynamic business of radio! Beasley Media Group’s Tampa market is seeking a Traffic Manager to join busy radio cluster. Individual is responsible for daily log preparation, maintaining the sales order process, managing commercial inventory while maximizing revenue, reconciliation of daily log, adhering to internal controls, scheduling and reconciling barter, as well as applying and maintaining audio. The position is full time.
Here are the skills you will need to join our team:
- Highly organized and detail oriented
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
- Must be able to work calmly and effectively under pressure
- Initiate problem solving and make decisions to achieve success
- Ability to work well within departments – sales, promotions, engineering, business, digital and on air staff
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Must be a team player who sees what needs to be done and takes initiative to finish the job
- Dedication—must be willing to go above and beyond immediate responsibilities
- 3-5 years of traffic broadcast experience preferred
Last date for consideration: Until filled
To apply, email resume and cover letter to:
Beasley Media Group, LLC
Attn: Leslie Hamand
9721 Executive Center Dr N #200
St Petersburg, FL 33702
Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal-Opportunity Employer