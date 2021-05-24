Position Available

Date: June 15, 2021

Title: Traffic Manager

Type: Full Time, 40 hours/week

Location: Tampa, FL

Description: Enjoy a rewarding career in the dynamic business of radio! Beasley Media Group’s Tampa market is seeking a Traffic Manager to join busy radio cluster. Individual is responsible for daily log preparation, maintaining the sales order process, managing commercial inventory while maximizing revenue, reconciliation of daily log, adhering to internal controls, scheduling and reconciling barter, as well as applying and maintaining audio. The position is full time.

Here are the skills you will need to join our team:

Highly organized and detail oriented

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Must be able to work calmly and effectively under pressure

Initiate problem solving and make decisions to achieve success

Ability to work well within departments – sales, promotions, engineering, business, digital and on air staff

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Must be a team player who sees what needs to be done and takes initiative to finish the job

Dedication—must be willing to go above and beyond immediate responsibilities

3-5 years of traffic broadcast experience preferred

Last date for consideration: Until filled

To apply, email resume and cover letter to:

Leslie.Hamand@bbgi.com

Beasley Media Group, LLC

Attn: Leslie Hamand

9721 Executive Center Dr N #200

St Petersburg, FL 33702

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal-Opportunity Employer