Technical Media Producer

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 86 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT WWSB

WWSB is the ABC station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida.

JOB SUMMARY

The Technical Media Producer has the general responsibility for directing live or pre-recorded productions as assigned, monitoring station’s on-air signals, transmitter, and FCC logs, and ingesting daily programming and commercials. Regular assignments will involve directing specific newscasts, operate equipment in master control automation, various productions, and various elements for the secondary web channel. Candidate must have suitable transportation to work, including during inclement weather conditions. The successful candidate will possess strong communication and people skills and an operating knowledge of computers.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

• Ross Overdrive production automation & operation

• NVerzion Master Control operation & automation

• VizRT graphics

• Operate equipment supporting production/master control

• Effectively perform operations with robotic camera, prompter, audio, and working knowledge of in-house web production.

• Edius editing

• Familiar with Adobe Premiere Pro and newsroom computer systems.

• Understanding of all equipment in studios and production areas.

• Dedication to the care of the equipment

• Work closely with all other departments to meet all daily demands

• Willingness to grow by taking direction and excel as a team member.

• Communicate effectively and efficiently with all members of the team

• Adapt to breaking news and developing stories

• Ability to edit video

• Assist in maintaining a clean studio and production area

• Variable work schedule due to station needs

• Perform other duties as assigned

• Ability to meet multiple deadlines

• Ability to lead and make split second decisions based upon knowledge of directives

• Must be self-motivated, ability to multi-task, and excel under intense deadlines pressure in a rapidly changing environment

• High level of communication skills both written and verbal along with excellent judgement

Requirements

Master Control and production assistant experience. Experience with production automation system like Ross Overdrive, great communication & people skills, ability to multitask under time sensitive deadlines, strong technical & computer skills, flexibility with scheduling & job assignments, understanding of FCC program logs & all FCC broadcast regulations. Willingness to learn new hardware and software.

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

Additional Info

