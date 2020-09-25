Requirements: NBC 15 WPMI-TV is seeking a Technical Director for live local morning news programming. The ideal candidate must have knowledge and experience with an array of equipment, in particular the Ross Vision production switcher, Expression graphics systems along with cameras, audio gear, computer, and other control room equipment needed for the live broadcast. Knowledge of broadcast newsroom operations, ability to work with others, and to make decisions under pressure are essential. As a Technical Director, you will work with producers in order to follow rundown requests and make sure expectations can be performed without risking the show flow. In addition, you will direct technical aspects of newscasts and other productions like promos, cut-ins, special reports, among other projects assigned. The Technical Director will check and switch between video and audio sources, and take responsibility for the on-air product, including camera shots and graphics, lighting, monitors and sets. Job Skills and Requirements: 2-3 years of experience is preferred

Experience directing and editing newscasts

Knowledge of production standards

Knowledge of Ross Vision Production Switcher & Expression Graphics Systems

Ability to clearly give direction to crew while under pressure

Typing and good spelling kills necessary

Must be able to lift & position 40 pounds lighting instruments Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! About Us Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. In addition, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the Team The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.