Details:

WPBF 25 News, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in the West Palm Beach market, has an opening for an experienced Technical Director for our station’s live fast-paced newscasts. The ideal candidate will have extensive knowledge of broadcast operations and production activities. The Technical Director will work together with directors and producers in planning newscasts and overseeing the crew on Newscast pre-production. Job Responsibilities: This position is responsible for the visual direction of newscasts. Candidate must be detail oriented and able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment. Successful candidate will provide creative input and will work closely with the newscast producer and production crew. Employee will be responsible for clean technical execution of the overall look of the newscast. Must be able to call and punch a newscast. Experience Requirements: Should have 2+ years of experience working as a technical director at a commercial television station with extensive experience in the operation of a wide variety of broadcast equipment. Qualification Requirements: Automation experience is preferred. We operate GrassValley Ignite.

Experience with a Sony MVS 8000 Production Switcher is preferred.

Experience with ENPS, VIZRT graphics and Bitcentral video playback will be helpful.

Experience with Robotic cameras is preferred.

Candidate should be a problem solver and quick thinker, using technical know-how to resolve existing issues and to work around problems that arise during live news.

Must be willing to work mornings, weekends and fill in during holidays and vacation. Education: College Degree in Broadcast Communications or related field preferred.

Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered. Additional Requirements: As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.