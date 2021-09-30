Category:

WESH-TV has an opening for an experienced Technical Director for our station’s live fast-paced newscasts. The ideal candidate will have extensive knowledge of broadcast operations and production activities. Job Responsibilities: This position is responsible for the visual direction of newscasts. Candidate must be detail oriented and able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment. Successful candidate will provide creative input and will work closely with the newscast producer, director and production crew. Employee will be responsible for clean technical execution of the overall look of the newscast. Position will sometimes require other duties including some editing and filling in as a director, audio operator or occasionally in the studio. In-person attendance is required. Experience Requirements: Should have 2+ years of experience working as a technical director at a commercial television station with extensive experience in the operation of a wide variety of broadcast equipment. Some experience directing would be a plus. Qualification Requirements: Must be willing to work mornings, weekends and fill in during holidays and vacation.

Must have reliable transportation.

Experience with a Sony DVS 9000 Production Switcher is preferred.

Experience with ENPS, VIZ RT graphics and Bitcentral video playback will be helpful. Education: College Degree in Broadcast Communications or related field preferred.

Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered.

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered.

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply.