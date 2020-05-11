Category:

WALA, a Meredith Corporation TV Station is looking for Strategic Account Specialist. Meredith is seeking a Strategic Account Specialist to work with a small team of marketing professionals to develop and present multi-platform campaigns to new and existing clients. The position will assist in recruitment of new clients and implement strategies in maintaining current clients. The SAS will also be responsible for staying abreast of new marketing concepts and products and work with management to implement training. The SAS must be willing to work and collaborate with a team to achieve station and client success while overachieving revenue goals for team. The SAS is also responsible along with the Local Sales Manager to build and direct a small cohesive team that meets market demands and consistently exceeds revenue budgets. Vacancy Type:

One to two years media sales (TV, radio, cable) experience preferred. Proven track record of sales accomplishments and development of successful sales presentations. Requirements:

25% Develop advertising solutions for new and existing customers that deliver results to their business and end consumers. Consistently uncover the needs of clients and have a deep understanding of how our broadcast and digital offerings can grow their business. 25% Successfully grow revenue from current customers by demonstrating value and generating positive results from custom marketing plans. Provide exceptional customer service to all clients. 20% Remain business development focused by maintaining a strong pipeline of existing and potential business while building new prospects on a continual basis. Educate team and yourself on current market trends and new products. 15% Deliver informative, impactful, and persuasive presentations to small and large groups. Take advantage of consumer insights to create first-class solutions backed by rationale to support recommendations. 15% Achieve and exceed all assigned revenue goals. Excellent communication and strong people skills required. Knowledge of strengths and weaknesses of competitive media preferred. Effective time management and delegation skills. Adept at research and strategizing client needs. Strong sales skills; ability to create effective sales promotions; adaptable and effective negotiating skills. Solid computer skills using Excel, Word, PowerPoint; knowledge of Nielsen, WideOrbit, ComScore and Scarborough a plus. Excellent organizational, multi-tasking and problem-solving skills. Ability to thrive in a team-oriented, goal-driven, competitive and fast-paced environment. Excellent customer service skills and professional demeanor. Self-starter who can work independently and adapt quickly to different selling situations. Valid driver’s license is required. Additional Information:

