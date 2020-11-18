Category:

Position/Title: Sports Director/Anchor/Reporter

Sports Director/Anchor/Reporter Details:

WPBF 25 News, the Hearst Television ABC Affiliate in the West Palm Beach market, is looking for a Sports Anchor/Reporter who can break the clich’d local sports model of daily national sports highlights and scores. We want a Sportscaster who focuses on hyper-local sports content, uncovers the big sports stories, moves beyond the dry press conference sound bites, enterprises compelling local human-interest stories, and finds the unique angles that will captivate the non-sports fan. Must be able to enterprise exclusives, tell interesting stories, and execute energetic live shots. We are looking for a Sportscaster who knows when sports news is breaking news and wants to jump into continuous coverage and knows how to produce and contribute to sports specials and event coverage. Our Sports Anchor will write and edit scripts with conversational communication in mind. Job Responsibilities: Anchor and Produce Monday-Friday early evening and 11pm sports segments.

Anchor and Produce Friday night High School Football, Basketball shows, Spring Training, Honda Classic, etc.

Anchor weekend sports segments as needed.

Regularly plans, gathers and assembles stories on sports, day-of news or special project assignments

Produce and report additional sports and news content as assigned.

Deliver scripted and ad lib material with professionalism, personality and purpose

Coordinates with news managers and producers to develop stories that go beyond surface details, that accentuate unique enterprise angles, and have exclusive content

Develops a network of sources who provide tips, early access to information, and allow us to break stories of significance.

Contribute both written and video content to our digital products and our social media sites

Can juggle multiple stories and projects at once, demonstrates exceptional time-management skills by meeting all deadlines under extraordinary pressure.

An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components

Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards

Edit video on Adobe Premier and other non-linear platforms.

Participate in editorial meetings and contribute fresh ideas for newscasts, sweeps and special projects

Be well versed in local, national and international sports, with special attention to high school athletics, ACC and other conference sports, NASCAR, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, etc.

Be available for unscheduled assignments on mornings, nights, weekends and holidays

Prior sports anchoring and reporting experience
College degree or equivalent work/military experience

Full Time

Date Posted: 2/16/2021

3/18/2021 City:

City: Palm Beach Gardens – 33410

State: Florida

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply.