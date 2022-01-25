|Position/Title:
Sports Anchor/Reporter
|Details:
WMBB-TV the ABC affiliate for the Florida Panhandle, is looking for someone to join its award-winning news team in the role of Sports Anchor/Reporter. The News 13 team is an aggressive news organization, with the reputation of reporting stories first and accurately. We have a new state-of-the art newsroom courtesy of 2018’s Hurricane Michael. You won’t find a better facility in which to work. You get to live in a community where millions of people pay to vacation. Many of our employees love it here so much they stay. The ones who decide to pursue new opportunities move on to great jobs in bigger markets. If this sounds like the place for you, please apply and include a link to your latest on-air work.
|City:
Panama City – 32401
|Experience:
The Sports Anchor/Reporter is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms.
- Produces and presents sports reports for all platforms
- Ensures that all sports content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Writes and delivers sports stories in a clear and concise manner
- Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating sports programming and other content
- Responds to breaking sports events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required
- Works closely with the sports team to develop comprehensive sports coverage
- Participates in promotional activities including public appearances
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned
- Shoots video for sports reports
- Sets up, composes and executes video shots
- Maintains video equipment
- Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content
- Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms
- Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites
|Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Comprehensive knowledge of sports and sports related activities
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum five years’ experience in sports reporting or anchoring (More or less depending on market size)
- Superior on-air presence
- Experience guiding, directing and motivating others
- Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution
- Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
- Flexibility to work any shift
|Contact:
Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar