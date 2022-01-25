Category:

News Position/Title:

Sports Anchor/Reporter Details:

WMBB-TV the ABC affiliate for the Florida Panhandle, is looking for someone to join its award-winning news team in the role of Sports Anchor/Reporter. The News 13 team is an aggressive news organization, with the reputation of reporting stories first and accurately. We have a new state-of-the art newsroom courtesy of 2018’s Hurricane Michael. You won’t find a better facility in which to work. You get to live in a community where millions of people pay to vacation. Many of our employees love it here so much they stay. The ones who decide to pursue new opportunities move on to great jobs in bigger markets. If this sounds like the place for you, please apply and include a link to your latest on-air work. Vacancy Type:

Full Time

2/1/2022

Panama City – 32401

Florida

Florida URL:

http://www.mypanhandle.com Experience: The Sports Anchor/Reporter is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms. Produces and presents sports reports for all platforms

Ensures that all sports content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Writes and delivers sports stories in a clear and concise manner

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating sports programming and other content

Responds to breaking sports events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required

Works closely with the sports team to develop comprehensive sports coverage

Participates in promotional activities including public appearances

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Shoots video for sports reports

Sets up, composes and executes video shots

Maintains video equipment

Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content

Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms

Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Comprehensive knowledge of sports and sports related activities

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum five years’ experience in sports reporting or anchoring (More or less depending on market size)

Superior on-air presence

Experience guiding, directing and motivating others

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Flexibility to work any shift Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Apply Online URL:

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar Job Req #:

15430