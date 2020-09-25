Special Projects EP/Correspondent

Requirements:

WPEC CBS 12 in West Palm Beach is looking for a Purple Cow. An investigative journalist with a compelling storytelling style who also has the drive and experience to lead our I-Team as it’s Executive Producer. If you’ve got so many great story ideas you don’t have time to turn them all, if you see investigative angles in day-of stories we can build on and if you believe in audience-focused journalism that makes a positive difference in the community, we want to talk with you. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Pitching and turning investigative stories

Scheduling I-Team staff and assignments

Pitching and editing investigative content and sidebars for daily stories

Working with digital team to enhance I-Team presence on web and social platforms

Liaising with Sinclair attorneys on I-Team content as needed

Weekend on-call rotation

Crafting I-Team plan for sweeps ratings periods

Submitting investigative entries for local and national award recognition Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree, Journalism or related Major a plus.

5 years’ TV Newsroom experience

Newsroom management experience a plus. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Workplace! About Us Make your mark in Media with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a diversified media company dedicated to connecting people with content everywhere! We have consistently led the broadcast industry since our inception, and now Sinclair owns the largest regional sports network business and one of the largest television broadcast portfolios in the country. Also, we have affiliations with all of the major broadcast networks, our own Tennis Channel, and several multicast networks including TBD and Comet. Our content is distributed over-the-air, on multi-video providers, and through our industry-leading digital media platforms. We also recently launched a free TV streaming service called STIRR. Our success is the direct result of our extraordinary employees and management team who believe in our vision and are dedicated to ensuring a great future for our employees. We are advancing the world of Media and want YOU to join our winning team! About the Team The life-blood of our organization is our people. We have a compelling story, a goal-oriented culture, and we take really good care of people. How good? Here is a glimpse: great benefits, open-door policy, upward mobility and a strong desire to see you succeed. Ready to be part of a winning team? Let’s talk.