Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Position/Title:
Solutions Strategist-11308
Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
Manage Others:
No
Details:
Solution Strategist: First Coast News, TEGNA’s ABC and NBC stations in Jacksonville, FL, is looking for an exceptional employee to prepare multi-media marketing campaigns that generate strong business outcomes for local businesses. The marketing strategist will prepare details for mutli-media campaigns, assist with strategy and research and create marketing presentations.Responsibilities:• Acts as a solution advisor and supports AEs during interactions with prospective advertisers. The SS has an in-depth understanding of TEGNA’s various products, verticals and solutions.• Provide support to First Coast News sales team on pre-sale activities including client research, streaming television avails, presentations, and implementation documentation.• Identify tactics for integrated media campaigns and organize those tactics into client-focused sales presentations in Power Point.• Works with internal TEGNA teams to determine if an existing solution can be deployed; develops unique concepts that address the desired business results• Once the sale is made, works with all internal departments (AEs, AMs, Marketing and News) to ensure smooth transition and fulfillment team• Regular review of audience delivery using Nielsen ratings and digital fulfillment metrics; helps to create recap presentations to show success back to the client of campaigns.• Coordinate with Account Managers to set up new customer accounts, contracts, and revisions.• Manages program ratings estimates and ensures inventory and rate cards are regularly updated.• Attend sales meetings and training to obtain sales, product, and process information.• Keep abreast of company products and services for use in client recommendations. (Broadcast, OTT, Audience targeted display and video)• Helps synthesize and prepare presentations for Attribution reports for both OTT and linear TV.• Able to make decisions and solve problems independently to support the First Coast News sales team.• Effectively manage and organize campaign details for multiple team members and accounts. Specifically, using Sales Force and Microsoft Excel.• Cross-train with the Account Manager and Digital Account Manager position to gain a comprehensive understanding of the First Coast News sales operation.Performance Tracking:• Incremental new appointments and presentations for First Coast News sales team.• Increased new business development revenue.• Regularly develops customer focused presentations.• Sale fulfillment preparation is regularly completed in an efficient and timely manner.Leading indicators:• Increase in number of appointments for sales team.• Increase in number of pre-sale requests from sales team.• Strong closing ratios on presentations created.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
8/17/2021
Closing Date:
12/14/2021
City:
Jacksonville
State:
Florida
URL:
https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Experience:
4 Year(s)
Requirements:
Requirements:• Bachelor’s degree, preferably with a focus in business or marketing.• 3-4 years related experience in pre-sale solution role, preferably within the advertising industry• Ability to handle multiple tasks and projects effectively under deadline pressure.• Position requires strong written and verbal communication skills, as well as strong organization and time management.• Experience building presentations, extensive knowledge of power point.• Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel.• Experience with CRM software• Problem solver, ability to multitask.• High standard of professionalism and accuracy.• Has a positive outlook and enjoys working in a team environment.Work Environment: OfficePhysical Demands: Sedentary workTravel: Rarely: less than 10%Work Environment Set: Office: normally performed in a typical interior/office environmentPhysical Demands Set: Sedentary work: Involves sitting most of the time; walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.
Contact:
http://www.jobs.net/j/JWFJWozz?jobdetails=true
Apply Online URL:
http://www.jobs.net/j/JWFJWozz
Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER