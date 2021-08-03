Solutions Strategist

Solution Strategist: First Coast News, TEGNA’s ABC and NBC stations in Jacksonville, FL, is looking for an exceptional employee to prepare multi-media marketing campaigns that generate strong business outcomes for local businesses. The marketing strategist will prepare details for mutli-media campaigns, assist with strategy and research and create marketing presentations.

Responsibilities:



• Acts as a solution advisor and supports AEs during interactions with prospective advertisers. The SS has an in-depth understanding of TEGNA’s various products, verticals and solutions.

• Provide support to First Coast News sales team on pre-sale activities including client research, streaming television avails, presentations, and implementation documentation.

• Identify tactics for integrated media campaigns and organize those tactics into client-focused sales presentations in Power Point.

• Works with internal TEGNA teams to determine if an existing solution can be deployed; develops unique concepts that address the desired business results

• Once the sale is made, works with all internal departments (AEs, AMs, Marketing and News) to ensure smooth transition and fulfillment team

• Regular review of audience delivery using Nielsen ratings and digital fulfillment metrics; helps to create recap presentations to show success back to the client of campaigns.

• Coordinate with Account Managers to set up new customer accounts, contracts, and revisions.

• Manages program ratings estimates and ensures inventory and rate cards are regularly updated.

• Attend sales meetings and training to obtain sales, product, and process information.

• Keep abreast of company products and services for use in client recommendations. (Broadcast, OTT, Audience targeted display and video)

• Helps synthesize and prepare presentations for Attribution reports for both OTT and linear TV.

• Able to make decisions and solve problems independently to support the First Coast News sales team.

• Effectively manage and organize campaign details for multiple team members and accounts. Specifically, using Sales Force and Microsoft Excel.

• Cross-train with the Account Manager and Digital Account Manager position to gain a comprehensive understanding of the First Coast News sales operation.

Performance Tracking:

• Incremental new appointments and presentations for First Coast News sales team.

• Increased new business development revenue.

• Regularly develops customer focused presentations.

• Sale fulfillment preparation is regularly completed in an efficient and timely manner.

Leading indicators:

• Increase in number of appointments for sales team.

• Increase in number of pre-sale requests from sales team.

• Strong closing ratios on presentations created.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.