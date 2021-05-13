Date: 5-21-2021

Title: Show Producer

Location: Tampa Bay

Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa is looking for a full-time show producer to join our team. Strong show prep and Digital Skills are a must. Show Producer will also be heavily involved in growing the social footprint of both the Radio Show and the Radio Station.

Key responsibilities:

Running board for Show

Social Media posts and Posting Digital for Show Blog

Monitor listener emails and social comments for Show and Station

Producing Daily Promo to air locally

Produce Daily content video to be used to market the show on Social Media

Qualifications:

Digital skills creating content and driving digital traffic

Proficiency in audio production/editing (Adobe Premiere, Pro tools),

operating live board

Show ability to multi-task in organized, professional, dependable manner;

Working knowledge of WordPress;

Must be a Wide Orbit Pro

Must have at least 3 years of Major Market Radio Experience

LAST DATE FOR CONSIDERATION: Open until the position is filled.

Employees interested in discussing this position should contact the following party.

Send cover letter and resume to:

Travis Daily – Operations Manager travis.daily@bbgi.com

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer