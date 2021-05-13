Date: 5-21-2021
Title: Show Producer
Location: Tampa Bay
Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa is looking for a full-time show producer to join our team. Strong show prep and Digital Skills are a must. Show Producer will also be heavily involved in growing the social footprint of both the Radio Show and the Radio Station.
Key responsibilities:
- Running board for Show
- Social Media posts and Posting Digital for Show Blog
- Monitor listener emails and social comments for Show and Station
- Producing Daily Promo to air locally
- Produce Daily content video to be used to market the show on Social Media
Qualifications:
- Digital skills creating content and driving digital traffic
- Proficiency in audio production/editing (Adobe Premiere, Pro tools),
- operating live board
- Show ability to multi-task in organized, professional, dependable manner;
- Working knowledge of WordPress;
- Must be a Wide Orbit Pro
- Must have at least 3 years of Major Market Radio Experience
LAST DATE FOR CONSIDERATION: Open until the position is filled.
Employees interested in discussing this position should contact the following party.
Send cover letter and resume to:
Travis Daily – Operations Manager travis.daily@bbgi.com
Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer