Senior Resource Alliance is Hiring Now! Are you interested in joining a team of caring and compassionate individuals who work together to ensure our Central Florida seniors are well cared for as they age? These are call center positions. Non- Exempt $16.32 Hourly. We offer a comprehensive benefits package which includes Medical, Dental and Vision fully funded by SRA, Paid Time off , 401K and more! Click to Complete An Application Today… CCE Intake Specialist, Full-Time, Orlando, FL Medicaid Benefits Counselor, Full-Time, Orlando, FL Information and Referral Specialist, Full-Time, Orlando, FL This message is sent by C.F.E.C. on behalf of our employer partner Senior Resource Alliance Category: OrlandoPost navigationPreviousPrevious post:Business ManagerNextNext post:Morning Assignment EditorRelated postsSenior Resource Alliance is Hiring Now!October 27, 2021CFEC Employer MeetingOctober 27, 2021CFEC Small Business Hiring EventOctober 11, 2021Central Florida Job FairOctober 11, 2021Fox35Orlando jobsOctober 11, 2021Creative Services-Production DirectorOctober 11, 2021