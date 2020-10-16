December 4, 2020

WOFL TV FOX 35 / WRBW FOX 35 PLUS, Orlando WOGX TV FOX 51, Gainesville

The following represent brief descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.

SALES

TRAFFIC ASSISTANT: (Regular Full Time/Orlando)

Individual will be responsible for the accuracy of commercial spot placement, managing the inventory to ensure separation and maximization of inventory. Works closely with Sales Managers to ensure inventory is not unsold. Maintains related reports. Individual prints and distributes daily log and provides support to other traffic personnel as needed. In addition, candidate will also assist with Copy by maintaining commercial information to ensure accuracy of commercials aired. Responsibilities include maintaining commercial files, contacting ad agencies and gathering materials for production. Other duties as deemed appropriate to be assigned.

Prior experience in Traffic preferred. Experience with Wide Orbit or other Traffic system a plus. Requires a detail-oriented individual with excellent communication, organization and interpersonal skills. Ability to work under strict deadlines in a fast-paced environment is essential. Able to work overtime when necessary. High school diploma or equivalent required. College degree preferred.

Traffic-Assistant_R50012872-1 APPLY HERE:

