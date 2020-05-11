Sales Support Coordinator

20% Provides sales/service support to the team members and clients

20% Schedules, organizes, discusses, and helps plan segment integrations and news/station sponsorship for accounts managed by his/her team.

10% Facilitates missing copy and helps research and resolve log and invoice discrepancies.

10% Assists with video editing and posts pictures/videos on website and social media.

10% Ongoing collaboration with team to service all clients.

Must have a proven track record in successful collaboration across teams, divisions and platforms.

Computer skills utilizing Wide Orbit and Microsoft software including PowerPoint, Word, Excel, and Outlook preferred.

Strong organization and phone skills and ability to manage multiple projects with strict deadlines.

Ability to work well under pressure and thrive in a fast paced, dynamic environment.

Strong verbal and writing skills, with ability to service customers and show extreme professionalism when dealing with clients.

Strong analytics, strategic and critical thinking skills along with good business judgment ability to identify, prioritize, and articulate highest impact initiatives.

Ability to maintain a positive attitude and communicate diplomatically with all clients, viewers, and local representatives.

Attention to detail and follow through.

An understanding of the digital marketing landscape.

Positive work attitude.

Must be willing to work flexible schedule.