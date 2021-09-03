Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Reporter Details: WESH-TV is looking for a Reporter that has the ability to generate story ideas, write to video, and do compelling live shots. We are looking for a strong, take-charge reporter who hits the ground running every day. The successful candidate loves breaking news and is highly competitive. We value strong enterprise reporting and we???re looking for someone who finds the stories that lead newscasts. The Reporter is someone who can bring the energy of live reporting to our anchor desk. In addition to credibility, poise, and personality; we???re looking for a reporter who isn???t afraid to head out into the field and break the big stories. We are looking for this market???s next leader who isn???t afraid to ask the tough questions, and will hold those in power accountable. We are looking for a versatile, enterprising self-starter who is fast, efficient, works well under tight deadlines, can develop sources, and has excellent live reporting skills. Job Responsibilities: Works with and guides reporters and producers in newscast production

Regularly plans, gathers and assembles stories on day-of news or special project assignments

Works with or without a photographer to gather and edit compelling video and captivating sound

Coordinates with news managers and producers to develop stories that go beyond surface details, that accentuate unique enterprise angles, and have exclusive content

Develops a network of sources who provide tips, early access to information, and allow the reporter to break stories of significance.

Will contribute pictures, video and text updates to mobile platforms consistently throughout the day

Can juggle multiple stories and projects at once, demonstrates exceptional time-management skills by meeting all deadlines under extraordinary pressure.

Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards

In-person attendance is required Experience Requirements: Past reporting experience (2-5 years) required

Demonstrated ability to enterprise and uncover

Your demo reel should be indicative of your everyday work Qualifications Requirements: Strong writing and storytelling skills

Ability to operate mobile transmission devices and use latest technology

Can work in all weather conditions and carry up to 50 pounds

Has a valid driver???s license, can drive large vehicles over long distances, and a clear driving record

Ability to work varied shifts, including overnights and weekends

Can deal with the stresses and pressures of time-sensitive newscast production Education: Bachelor???s degree preferred or equivalent proven work experience.

Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered.

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered. Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

9/23/2021 Closing Date:

10/23/2021 City:

Winter Park – 32789 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE