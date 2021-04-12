Come escape the snow and work in the land of sunshine and warm beaches! WFTX, The E.W. Scripps Company Fox affiliate in Ft. Myers, FL is looking for a Real-Time Manager. This role is responsible for leading a team of journalists who manage breaking, urgent and through-the-day communications, logistics, listening and real-time publishing, to all platforms based on priority and situation at the moment. Requires local content vision and strategy to address consumer needs, content standards, delivery, quality control and continuous improvement.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Hires, schedules and manages team of real-time editors, which provides near 24/7 coverage through the week.

Serves as real-time editor responsible for story scouting, field crew management, story planning, news writing and editing for digital platforms, social media oversight and monitoring of phones, scanners, email and social posts. Work with managers and team to continuously improve our operations and real-time content.

Monitors audience analytics to maximize short-term content/audience opportunities.

Coaches team in content production, AP and newsroom style, listening, logistics, planning and audience engagement.

Oversees the completion of assignments, including planning, assigning, monitoring and reviewing progress and accuracy of work.

Works closely with the management team to identify stories that drive audience growth and support our brand.

Manages communications and logistics for real-time coverage for all platforms, including but not limited to crew and vehicle placement, satellite time bookings, resource needs.

Acts as a research partner for field crews.

Identifies breaking news in real-time and aggressively gather facts for cross-platform distribution by managing all internal and external content.

Monitors all product on all platforms for compliance to federal, state and local laws as well as First and Fourteenth Amendments, and trains staff to do the same.

Performs other duties as assigned.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

Bachelors degree in Journalism or related discipline is required.

A minimum of 5 years of experience in positions of progressive responsibility required.

2 years of supervisory experience preferred.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING: ​

Journalism: Skilled storyteller, journalistic ethics and libel.

Working knowledge of television ratings.

Advanced oral and written communication skills.

Working knowledge of all media platforms and broad understanding of broadcast newsroom operations and equipment.

Calm under pressure: able to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Customer focus: understands customer needs, raises the bar on customer service, develops unified approach to exceed customer expectations.

Very strong collaborator: involves others in problem solving and decision making, asks for and considers an array of perspectives, comfortable relying on the expertise of others and joint decision making.

Manage execution: setting expectations, delegating, facilitating, removing barriers, measuring performance, and fostering accountability/recognition.

Engage and inspire at all levels: create environment where people feel appreciated, and valued, are committed and want to excel, and want to define opportunities to improve the organization.

Manage conflict: Constructive in working through differences, handles recurrent conflict, resolves issues between employees, preserves relationships.

Decision making: Ties decisions to strategy, uses sound logic, makes decisions at the right time, brings others into decision making process, chooses the best alternative.

Coach: Continuously cultivates capabilities by asking the right questions and equipping staff with tools, knowledge and opportunities they need to develop themselves.

Delegation: is clear about lines of responsibility, allows staff to make mistakes, offers guidance without taking over, enables team to manage daily operation of their teams.

Additional Requirements:

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

SCRIPPS’ COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

