Come escape the snow and work in the land of sunshine and warm beaches! WFTX, The E.W. Scripps Company Fox affiliate in Ft. Myers, FL is looking for an experienced, Real-Time Editor who is responsible for managing all cross-platform content gathering operations at the station during their assigned shift. Duties include story scouting, field crew management and monitoring of scanner, digital platforms and news email. Acts as a content distributor for our digital channels, and is responsible for news writing and editing, social media oversight and pushing out web and mobile breaking news alerts.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Identify breaking news in real-time and aggressively gather facts for cross-platform distribution by managing all internal and external content. Prepare for cross-platform distribution.

Write, edit and optimize digital story content as it is gathered for the web, with story-by-story direction from Executive Producer of Real-Time Desk.

Assign and manage field crew placement and technical logistics, including but not limited to live truck placement, satellite time bookings, resource needs, etc.

Work as a savvy social media expert by crafting content for station accounts that actively engage and interact with our audience, in line with standards set by Executive Producer of Real-Time Desk.

Monitors station email and scanners in real-time to stay ahead of stories as they occur in the community.

Apply knowledge of the dynamics of digital media as well as television content distribution, and actively work to gather elements advantageous to both platforms.

Oversee the completion of assignments, including planning, assigning, monitoring and reviewing progress and accuracy of work, evaluating results, etc.

Act as a research partner to field crews, helping to foster enterprise story news gathering.

Perform other duties as needed.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

BS/BA in Journalism or related discipline.

Minimum 2 years of experience in content gathering and/or distribution background. Preferred focus in digital media, content management systems, basic HTML, image editing, web and TV-style writing and social networking.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Excellent verbal, written and social media communication skills.

Identifies key barriers/core problems and applies problem-solving skills in order to deal creatively with complex situations.

Thinks strategically to be competitive and innovative in a crowded marketplace. Troubleshoots and resolves complex problems.

Operates with considerable latitude; independently performs assignments to results expected; determines and develops approach to solutions.

Working knowledge of industry technologies and practices.

Computer skills including Microsoft Office, social media programs and newsroom computer systems, including iNews.

Ability to collaborate well in a team and make decisions quickly during any type of coverage.

Ability to work independently, and effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment by remaining calm under pressure.

Limited to no travel.

Non-traditional shifts (Desk is staffed 24/7).

SCRIPPS’ COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Scripps_Careers/job/Fort-Myers—Naples-FL—WFTX/Real-Time-Editor–WFTX_JR026056-1

#JR026056