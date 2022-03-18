Radio Account Executive – Florida

The Beach 98.5 FM is an independently family-owned radio station serving the Space Coast of Florida from Sebastian to Titusville. We are looking for a top performer to round out our small and talented sales team. If you love to sell and are creative and detail oriented, this is the job you’ve been looking for!

JOB SUMMARY: To develop new and existing business by being the primary client contact. Includes but not limited to prospecting, setting appointments, preparing, and making presentations, closing business, writing commercial copy, collecting payment for services and following up on results.

EXPERIENCE / SKILLS: Candidate should have 2 years of previous media sales experience, a goal-driven mentality, passion, high energy, persistence, strong cold calling skills and be able to build lasting relationships with clients. Your success will be built upon your own ambition, work intensity, and ability to close the sale. Digital sales experience is a plus!

REQUIREMENTS: Includes but not limited to valid driver’s license, vehicle, and proof of insurance. Computer skills in Microsoft Office applications (including Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet) This is a full-time position and is not a desk job.

BENEFITS: Medical & Life insurance, 401(k) Retirement Plan.

COMPENSATION: Salary/Commission/Gas Allowance.

Enjoy working just minutes from the beach, tropical weather year-round and a short drive from the best vacation destinations in the world.

Please email your resume and cover letter explaining your interest and fit for the position to linda.esposito@att.net. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer.