PT Promotions Assistant (iHM Orlando)

Job Summary:

Assists the promotions or marketing departments with daily activities that promote the station(s), clients or events.

Responsibilities

• Coordinates and attends client meetings with sellers and sales managers as needed to plan events and event logistics.

• Collaborates with multiple departments to create and execute promotions such as remotes, events, van hits and other street team activities from start to finish.

• Drives promotional vehicles.

• Performs basic office administrative functions and updates station web site.

• Conducts on-site promotions, and handles clients and listeners.

• Sets up and runs audio and other types of equipment; hangs banners and other staging elements.

• Records events (i.e. photos, videos, audio and social media measures for station promotions).

• Sets up, breaks down and transports promotional event equipment as required.

• Prepares contest rules, waivers, and release forms for on air, digital, social media and other contests.

• Supervises prize inventory and in-studio prize sheets as well as awarding of prizes at events.

• May coordinate and oversee on-site appearances, remotes and events.

• May be responsible for all winner prize fulfillment and release forms.

• Bi-lingual is a plus

• Cross train in other departments (programming & production).

Qualifications

• Advanced skills in Microsoft Office, Photoshop and social media platforms

• Excellent organizational skills; ability to prioritize and effectively manage time

• High work standards and degree of attention to detail

• Problem solving and decision making

• Project management from start to finish; assumes responsibility & accountability for assignments and tasks

• Actively listens; clearly and effectively conveys information; demonstrates effective business writing skills; shows excellent grasp of grammar

• Exhibits good interpersonal skills; collaborates with others; maintains composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities

• Excellent driving record

• Physical ability to stand for multiple hours and lift or move 40-pound objects

Work Experience

• 1-3 years’ experience in outdoor promotions and/or marketing and/or customer service

Education

• High school diploma; 4-year college degree preferred (emphasis in Communications, Advertising or Marketing)

Certifications

• Valid driver’s license

• Proof of insurability

Location

Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751

Position Type

Regular

