Details:

WPBF 25 News, the Hearst Television ABC Affiliate in the West Palm Beach market, has a part-time opening for a highly motivated and creative News Editor to work in a very competitive news market. This position will cover news stories as assigned. Our ideal candidate has an excellent eye for visual compelling storytelling and is passionate about combining strong writing and storytelling with great pictures and sound. Job Responsibilities: Edit stories, videos, and newscasts on tight deadlines.

Maintain news archives.

Operate electronic newsgathering equipment.

Nonlinear editing (using Adobe Premiere) of newscast elements including PKGs, VOs, VOSOTs, opens, teases and preproduction material.

Effectively collaborates with producers, reporters and managers to produce high quality stories.

Ensuring proper storage and organization of media files.

Maintaining standards for all edited material.

Taking in ENG and SNG feeds.

Any other editing duties as assigned by news managers. Experience Requirements: Professional experience with nonlinear editing software (Adobe Premiere or equivalent) required.

Military experience will be considered. Qualifications Requirements: Ability to work on linear and non- linear equipment.

Proficiency editing with Adobe Premiere.

Ability to edit on non- linear equipment, including Final Cut Pro, Avid and Edius.

Must be able to handle and juggle multiple editing assignments under strict deadlines.

Knowledge of current television production techniques.

Familiarity with mass communications law and media responsibilities.

Communicate effectively with photographers and producers.

Must be able to record multiple feeds on a digital encoding system.

Able to search for source materials from multiple outlets and platforms.

Able to work in a fast paced, detail-oriented environment with calm, skilled execution.

Possess a valid drivers’ license and good driving record. Education: High School Diploma.

Some college or technical school preferred.

Military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) is a plus Additional Requirements: As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.