Position Available

Date: March 18, 2022

Position: Promotions Coordinator and On Air Personality (Full Time)

Location: Tampa, Florida

Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa’s premiere Hispanic radio station, 92.5 MAX!MA, is looking for an ambitious, energetic self-starter who possesses excellent organizational skills with the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced work environment. The ideal candidate will possess excellent written and verbal communications skills and general knowledge of compliance and event coordination while also shining as a dynamic, compelling, funny and entertaining On Air Personality.

Qualifications:

Three years or more experience as an on air talent;

100% Bilingual ;

; Understand the mechanics of social media and Web posting on blogging style sites;

Engage listeners through text messaging platforms and phone lines;

Reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts/day parts and holidays!

Be available for events/station, client and fan engagements.

Knowledge in production software is a plus.

Must be capable of translating English to Spanish Copy.

Plan and oversee the street team for station events, concerts, promotional activities, and special projects for the radio station.

Assist the digital department in growing our digital and social reach using our Street Team

Act as company liaison with event organizers and on-site contacts to help our Promotion Director plan on-site activities

Communicate with promotions, programming and sales department on a daily basis

Provide details and prepare staff and on-air talent for station remotes/appearances.

Event management for all major station events.

Fleet Management and station inventory.

Event listings for all remotes on websites.

Must be willing to work evenings, weekends and holidays

Last Date for consideration: Open until position is filled .

Interested applicants may submit demo and resume to: Nio Fernandez at

jobs@925maxima.com

Beasley Media Group maintains a mandatory COVID 19 vaccination policy subject to State laws and its accommodation obligations under federal law.

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer