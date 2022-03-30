Position Available
Date: March 18, 2022
Position: Promotions Coordinator and On Air Personality (Full Time)
Location: Tampa, Florida
Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa’s premiere Hispanic radio station, 92.5 MAX!MA, is looking for an ambitious, energetic self-starter who possesses excellent organizational skills with the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced work environment. The ideal candidate will possess excellent written and verbal communications skills and general knowledge of compliance and event coordination while also shining as a dynamic, compelling, funny and entertaining On Air Personality.
Qualifications:
- Three years or more experience as an on air talent;
- 100% Bilingual;
- Understand the mechanics of social media and Web posting on blogging style sites;
- Engage listeners through text messaging platforms and phone lines;
- Reliable, coachable and flexible to work different shifts/day parts and holidays!
- Be available for events/station, client and fan engagements.
- Knowledge in production software is a plus.
- Must be capable of translating English to Spanish Copy.
- Plan and oversee the street team for station events, concerts, promotional activities, and special projects for the radio station.
- Assist the digital department in growing our digital and social reach using our Street Team
- Act as company liaison with event organizers and on-site contacts to help our Promotion Director plan on-site activities
- Communicate with promotions, programming and sales department on a daily basis
- Provide details and prepare staff and on-air talent for station remotes/appearances.
- Event management for all major station events.
- Fleet Management and station inventory.
- Event listings for all remotes on websites.
- Must be willing to work evenings, weekends and holidays
Last Date for consideration: Open until position is filled.
Interested applicants may submit demo and resume to: Nio Fernandez at
Beasley Media Group maintains a mandatory COVID 19 vaccination policy subject to State laws and its accommodation obligations under federal law.
Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer