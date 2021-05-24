http://www.salemmedia.com/careers Job Title: Production/Imaging Director Job Category: Radio/Broadcasting/Media Full Time – Exempt Medical, dental, vision, life, 401k, accrued vacation and sick time Salary commensurate with experience Position Overview: Salem Media Group Tampa/Sarasota has an immediate opening for an experienced Production/Imaging Director for Christian Teaching & Talk and Conservative News Talk formats. This person will oversee the creation and ongoing fulfillment of any and all commercial content, promotional announcements, and other elements necessary for the production of radio and internet/streaming content. Role and Responsibilities The ideal candidate must be able to fully produce commercial content, including but not limited to voicing, producing, and writing copy. This individual must also possess the ability to build on the production process as necessary to achieve maximum efficiency and performance. Qualified candidates will need to have functional experiencing editing audio, and if not already familiar – to specifically learn and work with Adobe Audition version 1.5 “Cool Edit” for the purpose of flawlessly producing whatever may be required in a timely manner.

The candidate must also be able to create innovative production and client recording for our many loyal advertisers, with specific emphasis on our Christian ministry partners, local and national church programs and our conservative NewsTalk clients & prospects.

Maintains a supervisory role in all matters pertaining to audio production of commercial spot and programs (including promos and all other related audio artifacts).

Has a prominent role in the updating and maintenance of station imaging for all formats, including but not limited to show elements, legal ID’s, station promos/liner/sounders/etc.

Has energetic role in procuring and maintaining great, longstanding relationships with our business/ministry partners, with a particular emphasis on the latter.

Spearheads the success of donor campaigns, including developing relationships with the administrators of the various campaigns, often as the point-person for our side.

Assumes role of “final editor” on copy writing/development; will have the responsibility & authority to modify copy so that it comports with station standards and good communication.

Has an ongoing, always active relationship with the sales staff and will from time to time help brainstorm for campaign ideas – working within the parameters of what Sales needs are. Qualifications and Education Requirements 2-5 years production experience necessary, on-air experience preferred. Required Skills Ability to oversee all commercial and production activity for four (4) full time radio stations.

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment.

Expertise in audio editing is mandatory.

Must be able to provide voice work and possible on air voice talent.

Work closely with/coordinate national voiceover talent (when applicable) in order to maintain the imaging of the various stations.

Ability to write and proofread copy. Typing skill a must.

To work in a collaborative/accommodating fashion with the sales team.

Must be able to fully produce commercial ads, promotional announcements, spec spots, as well as show/podcast elements as may be necessary

Must be able to work closely with all clients (with special emphasis on Christian Ministry relationships) so as to fulfill whatever requirements their mission/partnership with us entails

Create production/audio pieces and take a lead role in supporting donor donation programs as needed.

Required skills also include proficiency in basic computer skills, with specific familiarity with Microsoft Office tools. Organization, attention to detail, team spirit and excellent communication skills are also a must.

Ideal candidate would also be able to, potentially with short notice, be able to fulfill a hosting role for talk radio programming both for Christian Teaching & Talk as well as News Talk formats.