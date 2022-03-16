Category:

Operations Position/Title:

Production Assistant Details: WPBF-TV has an opening for a Production Assistant. We are looking for an energetic team player who understands the flexible schedule that the broadcast industry requires to join our production crew. This person will be responsible for operating cameras, teleprompter, audio-board, graphics and video equipment; as related to live broadcasts and post-production. Must have good technical skills, and good communication skills. Responsibilities include floor directing, camera/studio operator, digital editing, assisting the news department, and other duties as assigned. Job Responsibilities: Construction, maintenance, installation and operation of props, cameras, prompters, sets and other production equipment.

Lighting and script preparation for newscasts.

Edit syndicated promos for air.

Video cueing during newscasts.

Maintain professional appearance of studio/sets.

Work also includes AVID editing (non-linear) for news and website content.

Assist the directors as needed.

In-person attendance is required Experience Requirements: Working knowledge of television newscast equipment and software required.

Videography experience helpful.

Non-linear editing experience a plus.

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered. Qualifications Requirements: Must have a good attitude, be willing to learn, and be a team player.

Must be able to problem solve quickly and work well under pressure and tight deadlines.

Attention to detail a must.

Ability to edit is essential. Education: Bachelor???s degree in Communications preferred. Completion of college level technical & editing classes a plus.

Equivalent military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and associated experience will be considered.

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered. Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

1/31/2022 Closing Date:

3/2/2022 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida Contact:

Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE