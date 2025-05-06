Category:

The First Coast News is looking for a Multi-Platform News Producer. The ideal person for this position understands newscasts are crafted, not stacked. We are looking for a journalist. This person should have solid news judgment, be innovative in the use of exciting video, highly produced graphics, and creative writing to connect with our consumers across broadcast, online and social platforms. Responsibilities: Fact-checking and second-sourcing information for credibility

Write in a conversational style

Craft on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner

Multi-tasking

Create, unique newscasts or segments evoking emotion.

Develop original content ideas/ story pitches

Use consumer analytics in determining content

Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media to enhance stories

Line-produce

Work collaboratively with other team members

Understand digital platforms and contribute news content to those platforms



Requirements: BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field of study or relevant experience

Understanding of the tenets of ethical journalism

1-3 years of experience producing/line producing engaging, content-driven newscasts and digital content

Strong social media skills, including an active presence on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Knowledge of ENPS, Edius, Axis Graphics preferred

Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time sensitive deadlines

Ability to handle highly intensive live, breaking news situations and changing events

About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

