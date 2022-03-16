|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Details:
WPBF 25 has an opening for a strong, take-charge producer who knows how to create memorable newscasts. The right candidate will have a track record of being creative, aggressive, have the ability to make decisions and communicate the plan in a clear, concise manner. We expect excellent news judgment and a can do attitude. Candidates must have a proven track record of winning the big story, breaking news and weather. Candidates must be fast and calm under pressure and able to play well in a room of same-minded pros
Job Responsibilities:
- Selecting, researching and writing content for live newscasts to make the newscast an ???experience??? for viewers
- Working with and guiding reporters in story production
- Communicating, coordinating and executing creative vision with team of anchors, reporters, meteorologists, photographers, editors, and production staff
- In-person attendance is required
Experience Requirements:
- 2 years producing experience
- Creative presentation style
- Experience in a newsroom, the ability to remain calm under pressure, knowledge of ENPS and automation are pluses
- Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered.
Qualifications Requirements:
- Excellent writing, spelling, grammar and copy-editing skills
- Ability to multi-task and coordinate several crews and responsibilities simultaneously.
- An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components
- Creative presentation style, and ability to showcase all resources and elements
- Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards
- Must be available to work holidays, shifts that include nights, weekends and overnights, and flexible with schedule to be available during breaking news
Education:
- College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field preferred
- Military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) with associated producing experience will be considered
Additional Requirements
As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.
|City:
Palm Beach Gardens – 33410
|Contact:
Please visit careers.htv.hearst.com to apply. EOE