Details: WPBF 25 has an opening for a strong, take-charge producer who knows how to create memorable newscasts. The right candidate will have a track record of being creative, aggressive, have the ability to make decisions and communicate the plan in a clear, concise manner. We expect excellent news judgment and a can do attitude. Candidates must have a proven track record of winning the big story, breaking news and weather. Candidates must be fast and calm under pressure and able to play well in a room of same-minded pros Job Responsibilities: Selecting, researching and writing content for live newscasts to make the newscast an ???experience??? for viewers

Working with and guiding reporters in story production

Communicating, coordinating and executing creative vision with team of anchors, reporters, meteorologists, photographers, editors, and production staff

In-person attendance is required Experience Requirements: 2 years producing experience

Creative presentation style

Experience in a newsroom, the ability to remain calm under pressure, knowledge of ENPS and automation are pluses

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered. Qualifications Requirements: Excellent writing, spelling, grammar and copy-editing skills

Ability to multi-task and coordinate several crews and responsibilities simultaneously.

An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components

Creative presentation style, and ability to showcase all resources and elements

Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards

Must be available to work holidays, shifts that include nights, weekends and overnights, and flexible with schedule to be available during breaking news Education: College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field preferred

Hearst Television is a proud supporter of military veterans. Related military training and experience will be considered Additional Requirements As part of its continued efforts to maintain a safe workplace for employees, Hearst Television requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated (as defined by the CDC) against the coronavirus by the first day of employment as a condition of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law. HTV will consider requests for reasonable accommodations due to medical and/or religious reasons on an individual basis in accordance with applicable legal requirements.