WTLV/WJXX, a TEGNA owned company is looking for a Producer who can write, create and produce exciting and interesting newscasts and news content for broadcast, online and social content. Producers must be able to multi-task during the newsgathering hours, sharing content before, during and after a newscast or digital post. The ideal candidates are creative problem solvers with strong journalistic judgment, detail skills and an ability to think creatively. Our Producers must be able to skillfully use social media and digital tools to research, discover and distribute content. In this role, you will: Create unique newscasts or segments evoking emotion.

Write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air broadcasting and digital platforms.

Write in an exciting, captivating and authentic manner.

Use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories.

Develop original content through social listening and independent sources.

Deliver on-air, online news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner.

Research for facts and credibility.

Use consumer analytics in determining content.

Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.

Enterprise news stories.

Write for the web, including attaching images and streaming video.

Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories.

Lead and inspire news teams to work together for a great newscast.

Coach and inspire on-air talent to be exciting and engaging.

Here’s what you need: BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field

Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems

Understanding the tenets of professional journalism

Skills in producing engaging, content-driven newscasts and digital content

Strong social media skills, including an active news hound presence on Twitter and Facebook

Knowledge of ENPS, Edius and Axis graphics a plus

Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines

