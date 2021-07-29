President and General Manager

WMFE-FM

Station & Position Overview

WMFE-FM, the Public Radio Station in Orlando, Florida, seeks a President and General Manager with the ability to lead a very talented staff to a position of prominence in the Central Florida market. WMFE-FM is solidly connected to the community, financially stable, with strong Board of Trustee support.

WMFE-FM serves Central Florida, including Orlando, Daytona Beach and Melbourne. WMFE-FM is a stand-alone, community licensee, with 5 senior managers directly reporting to the President and General Manager, a current total staff of 21, and is in the process of expanding the team.

WMFE-FM offers two digital radio channels: 90.7, with a news and information format, is the sole NPR affiliate in the market with a weekly audience of over 200,000 listeners. 90.7-2 HD provides classical music programming. Both stations broadcast 24 hours, seven days a week.

The position of President and General Manager reports to the WMFE-FM Board of Trustees.

WMFE-FM seeks a leader who has a clear understanding of the mission of public radio, who is energetic, visionary, has an entrepreneurial approach and who brings experience in creative programming and program development. Candidates must have solid business and media skills plus be a strong communicator who will become the “face” of the station.

This position is the opportunity for a talented individual to lead WMFE-FM to overall market leadership in a community that is limited in radio news and information

Primary Responsibilities:

Programming and Program Development

Works with the WMFE staff to lead station into new areas of programming, marketing, events, and digital initiatives.

Works closely with NPR to give maximum support to national programs.

Generates effective marketing to better engage WMFE-FM in the community.

Develops local programming and marketing efforts to attract new audiences and demographics.

Fundraising (Philanthropic and Corporate) and Community Engagement

Drives growth of WMFE-FM and maintains, evaluates and executes an effective development plan.

Leads the evolution of WMFE-FM to becoming a fully balanced, integrated development and philanthropy-centered organization

Takes a lead role in fundraising, particularly related to major gifts, grants, foundations, making client calls with the underwriting team, and is very comfortable and adept at asking for money.

Represents the station to local business and cultural organizations, and participates in the leadership of the community.

Staff

Builds, inspires, maintains and encourages teamwork through collaboration, creativity and pride in professional achievement.

Encourages and manages creative approaches to station goals.

Analyzes abilities of staff and “puts the right people in the right job”

Focuses on employee and leadership development.

Is committed to diversity and inclusion.

Business and Financial

Has a high level of business and financial skills including strategic and business planning.

Possesses a clear grasp of media usage, marketing, population patterns and trends, and able to adjust course of organization in response

Experienced in managing facilities, including ability to maximize existing resources as well as identifying new uses and/or tenants for surplus space

Maintains and assures effective financial systems and reporting.

Has experience in governmental relations.

Ensures compliance with all FCC regulations.

Represents station interests with key organizations such as Corporation For Public Broadcasting, National Public Radio, and the FCC.

Board

Helps assure and support a strong and effective volunteer board of trustees

Partners with the board in strategic planning/future facilities/capital campaign initiatives

Knowledge/Skill/Abilities/Characteristics:

Bachelor’s degree and 10+ years senior nonprofit management experience, public broadcasting preferred

Proven interpersonal skills reflected with an ability to interact professionally with all levels of the organization, both internally and externally

Demonstrate strong direct fundraising background including major gifts and grants

Experience in Capital Campaign and Facilities Planning.

Embraces digital technologies and understands the opportunities for radio within it.

Passion for news and information and commitment to the unique mission of Public Broadcasting.

WMFE is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer