Photojournalist

|Requirements:
Requirements:
• BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field
• 2-5 years of experience preferred
• Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems – preferably in a local TV news department environment
• Proven ability to generate creative, engaging, content-driven live shots
• Demonstrated social media proficiency, especially in the field, including an active news hound presence on Twitter and Facebook
• SNG experience a plus
• Demonstrated news judgment, writing skills, photography experience, and non-linear editing skills
• Must be flexible with schedule, reliable and dependable
• Understanding of the tenets of professional journalism
• Knowledge in non-linear editing systems
• Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines
• Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events
Work Environment: Outdoors
Physical Demands: Light work
Travel: Rarely: less than 10%