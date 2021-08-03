Sent On: 7/30/2021
Subject: New Job listing from Jacksonville,FL
From: Jody Gerwe
Email: jgerwe@tegna.com
Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
Position/Title:
Photojournalist- 10967
Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
Manage Others:
No
Details:
Job Summary:
First Coast News is looking for a highly skilled photojournalist to join our news team in the Jacksonville, Florida market. We are seeking candidates who can create sharable and exciting content for television, social media and mobile. We want journalists who can tell great stories on their own or with a team. Our ideal candidates are familiar with the latest editing software, tools and techniques as well as the latest photography tools and standards. They quickly create unique and exciting content on all platforms. They are proficient with live news gathering tools and are able to participate in live performance on air and on live streaming when necessary.
Responsibilities:
• Gather news content for general assignment or breaking news or sports stories, using a broadcast field camera as well as other cameras and devices.
• Operate non-linear edit systems, experience with Edius and Adobe Creative Cloud (Premiere & After Effects) is a plus.
• Produce original content on-air and on all digital platforms that evoke emotion and tell compelling stories.
• Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories.
• Cover breaking news, general assignment, sports, feature, investigative, and political news stories. Produce news stories that are unique and captivating.
• Develop news sources for general assignment and special areas of interest.
• Operate news gathering vehicle to and from various locations.
• Perform other tasks as required by supervisor or executive producer.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
7/7/2021
Closing Date:
11/3/2021
City:
Jacksonville
State:
Florida
Experience:
4 Year(s)
Requirements:
• BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field
• 2-5 years of experience preferred
• Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems – preferably in a local TV news department environment
• Proven ability to generate creative, engaging, content-driven live shots
• Demonstrated social media proficiency, especially in the field, including an active news hound presence on Twitter and Facebook
• SNG experience a plus
• Demonstrated news judgment, writing skills, photography experience, and non-linear editing skills
• Must be flexible with schedule, reliable and dependable
• Understanding of the tenets of professional journalism
• Knowledge in non-linear editing systems
• Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines
• Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events
Work Environment: Outdoors
Physical Demands: Light work
Travel: Rarely: less than 10%
Contact:
Apply Online
http://www.jobs.net/j/JLvrZFXr
Apply Online URL:
Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER