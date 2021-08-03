Job Summary:

First Coast News is looking for a highly skilled photojournalist to join our news team in the Jacksonville, Florida market. We are seeking candidates who can create sharable and exciting content for television, social media and mobile. We want journalists who can tell great stories on their own or with a team. Our ideal candidates are familiar with the latest editing software, tools and techniques as well as the latest photography tools and standards. They quickly create unique and exciting content on all platforms. They are proficient with live news gathering tools and are able to participate in live performance on air and on live streaming when necessary.

Responsibilities:

• Gather news content for general assignment or breaking news or sports stories, using a broadcast field camera as well as other cameras and devices.

• Operate non-linear edit systems, experience with Edius and Adobe Creative Cloud (Premiere & After Effects) is a plus.

• Produce original content on-air and on all digital platforms that evoke emotion and tell compelling stories.

• Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories.

• Cover breaking news, general assignment, sports, feature, investigative, and political news stories. Produce news stories that are unique and captivating.

• Develop news sources for general assignment and special areas of interest.

• Operate news gathering vehicle to and from various locations.

• Perform other tasks as required by supervisor or executive producer.





We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.