Photojournalist

This candidate will have excellent production and non-linear video editing skills. Must be a team player who embraces the tenets of professional journalism, connects with story subjects and has a special eye for images to create the very best, memorable, unique work for all of our platforms. Proficiency in a variety of technologies including but not limited to ENG delivery, FTP file transfer and delivery, mobile phone delivery, cell and live stream feeds, etc. Generating story ideas, content and social media engagement required. Must be able to work a flexible schedule. SNG operation, still photography and excellent writing skills a plus. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES: Must be able to produce stories daily under deadline pressure.

Must have strong production and non-linear editing skills, experience with EDIUS is a plus.

Must be able to operate ENG, SNG and Live cellular units for live remotes.

Attend editorial meetings, participate in discussions and pitch story ideas.

Familiarity with social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Creating and editing digital content. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

9/9/2020 Closing Date:

4/10/2021 City:

Jacksonville State:

Florida Experience:

1 Year(s) Requirements: Minimum 3 years video journalism reporting experience.

Journalism/Mass Communication degree preferred.

Demonstrated experience in writing, reporting, shooting, and editing video.

Applicable knowledge of multiplatform newsgathering tools and resources including digital media.

Applicant must be flexible with their schedules, reliable and dependable.

Must be able to lift and move at least 50lbs.

Current driver license and excellent driving history required. About TEGNA: TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug-free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JvtHhCOe Apply Online URL:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JvtHhCOe